DOH releases bulletin despite 7 p.m. reminder

Catholic devotees offer prayers outside the St. Peter Parish along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on September 15, 2021 amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines' COVID-19 death toll breached the 38,000-mark on Wednesday, after the health department confirmed 190 fresh fatalities.

Total deaths due to the coronavirus climbed to 38,164, accounting for 1.51 percent of the country's overall recorded infections, based on the latest bulletin.

The DOH also listed 12,805 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 2,535,732.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the fewer cases logged for the day could be attributed to the fewer laboratory results last Monday.

"Testing output last September 27 is only 51,377 compared to the 70,134 average daily testing output for the last 7 days," a note from the agency read.

Active cases stood at 132,339, or 5.2 percent of the cumulative total.

Positivity rate is 22.9 percent, based on the results of 51,327 individuals tested on Monday.

There were also 12,236 new recoveries, pushing the total to 2,365,229.

A laboratory failed to submit data on time.

The agency earlier announced that the COVID-19 bulletin will be released at 7 p.m. starting Wednesday, just until the issue with their data collating system COVIDKaya gets fixed.

Despite the announcement, however, the still released its bulletin for the day at 4 p.m.

The DOH announced 292 new deaths earlier in the day, in a separate advisory meant to augment the backlogs due to the technical issue.

More details to follow.