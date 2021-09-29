Health workers extract blood samples from motorists at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center in front of the Andres Bonifacio Monument along Taft Avenue in Manila City on Aug. 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines listed 292 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday amid technical issues hounding the health department's data collating system COVIDKaya.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the freshly confirmed fatalities raised the country's COVID-19 death toll to 37,978.

After DOH's revalidation, the day's deaths included 212 cases first classified as recoveries.

The discrepancy of 175 missing recoveries on Tuesday is part of this figure, the DOH said.

"Please take note that 175 of these recoveries to deaths are part of the 292 deaths added today," the agency explained in an advisory.

The issues with COVIDKaya prompted the DOH to create separate advisories from the usual 4 p.m. bulletin, they earlier said.

Because of the development, starting on Wednesday, the COVID-19 bulletin will be released at 7 p.m., three hours later than usual.

The DOH also released a separate advisory on new deaths on Tuesday.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which manages the server, is still trying to resolve the issue, according to the DOH.

Based on Tuesday's bulletin, the country has 2,522,965 total reported COVID-19 cases, of which 132,129 are active.

Total recorded recoveries reached 2,353,140.

WATCH