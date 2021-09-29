Grenade thrown at Deputy Speaker's house; no explosion

A grenade was thrown at the house of Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez in his district in Cagayan de Oro early Wednesday but did not explode.

Rodriguez said the grenade was thrown at 1:12 a.m.

The congressman broke the news in a family statement he tweeted Wednesday morning, claiming it was an attack by unknown men.

"Lives were put at risk in the grenade attack at the ancestral residence of the Rodriguez family in Barangay Nazareth in Cagayan de Oro earlier today. We condemn in the strongest terms this act of violence perpetrated by unknown men," the statement read.

"The authorities are currently conducting the investigations and justice will be served against all those responsible for the crime."

[A] The official statement of the Rodriguez family in light of the grenade attack earlier today at their ancestral residence in Cagayan de Oro City. pic.twitter.com/nfYRfcNKEc — Rufus B. Rodriguez (@RepRufus) September 29, 2021

Rodriguez said his family is safe and no one was harmed in the incident. "Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez and Councilor Bebot Rodriguez will ensure that the services offered by their respective offices are unhampered even during these trying times."

The incident came days before the Commission on Elections begins accepting certificates of candidacies for the 2022 National and Local elections.