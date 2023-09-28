Ateneo De Manila University. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University is still the top Philippine school in the latest global rankings published by a British higher education magazine.

The 2024 World University Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE) showed the Jesuit-run Ateneo in the 1001-1200 bracket, sliding from the 351-500 grouping in 2023.

The University of the Philippines came in second, dropping to the 1201-1500 bracket from 601-800.

Screenshot from the Times Higher Education’s website

De La Salle University and the University of Santo Tomas both landed at the 1501+ bracket.

Cebu Technological University, Central Luzon State University, University of Eastern Philippines, Mapua University, Mariano Marcos State University, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Tarlac Agricultural University, and the Visayas State University were listed with "reporter" status

This means they provided data to be included in the rankings but did not meet the eligibility criteria.



The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom topped the world rankings, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and University of Cambridge.

The US occupies seven of the top 10 spots, THE noted.

"At first glance, the top of the list shows little change from last year... But on closer inspection, the upper echelon of the World University Rankings reveals that China’s best institutions are inching closer than ever to entering the top 10 – Tsinghua University and Peking University have both risen a few places to sit in 12th and 14th positions, respectively," THE said.

"China now has 13 universities in the top 200 – up from seven in 2020 – with each of them improving their ranking significantly," it added.

The latest world university rankings include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.

THE assessed the schools based on 18 performance indicators across five areas, namely teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.