House OKS renaming of Roosevelt Avenue to FPJ Avenue

MANILA - The House of Representatives has concurred with the Senate bill renaming Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue, paving the way for the bill be sent to President Duterte for signature.

The House made the concurrence during the plenary session Monday.

The original House Bill 7499 initially sought to rename Del Monte Avenue, which is also located in Quezon City's first legislative district, after the late actor.

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, however, introduced an amendment to Section 1 of the proposed measure, renaming Roosevelt Avenue instead.

Now that the House has concurred with the Senate’s version, the bill can be enrolled and transmitted for the President’s signature.

Section 27, Article 6 of the 1987 Constitution gives the President 30 days to either veto or sign a bill approved by Congress before it lapses into law.

The Senate approved the renaming of Roosevelt Avenue two weeks ago.

Poe, the father of sitting Senator Grace Poe, was dubbed the "King of Filipino Movies" before he unsuccessfully ran for President in 2004.

That election was marred by allegations of fraud against then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Poe died that same year due to multiple organ failure.