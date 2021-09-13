ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Senate on Monday unanimously approved on final reading a bill renaming Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City to Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) Avenue, an ode to the late Filipino action star.

Twenty-two senators were in favor of the bill, with Sen. Grace Poe, FPJ's daughter, abstaining.

"Mabuhay si FPJ," Sen. Sonny Angara said as he registered an affirmative vote.

"Mabuhay ang anak ni FPJ," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said, referring to her colleague Sen. Poe.

"Mabuhay ang hari ng pelikulang Pilipino," said Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., an actor who once played the lead role in "Ang Panday" originally portrayed by FPJ.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who served as one of FPJ's campaign managers when the late Philippine cinema's king of action ran for President in 2004, logged a "super yes" vote.

Sen. Poe thanked her colleagues for unanimously passing the bill, noting that nearly all senators either have ties or have worked with her late father.

"It is so heartwarming tio see your reactions to this vote," she said.

"I purposely abstained because it might be a conflict of interest, but in my heart, I am so happy that this passed. Thank you very much to all of you," she said.

The approved bill is expected to be forwarded to Malacañang for the President’s signature.

The original proposal pushed to rename Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City after the late action star, but it was met with opposition from several sectors including the National Historical Commission.

Sotto said Congress should instead rename Rossevelt Avenue, the road where the movie star's ancestral home is located.

FPJ died in December 2004 due to multiple organ failure.

RELATED VIDEO