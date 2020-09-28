After Boracay, Bohol could be the next tourist spot to open

Panglao Island in Bohol is a paradise on its own with its long stretch of powdery white sand beaches. Arianne Merez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Bohol island could be the next tourist spot to reopen, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said authorities are looking at opening the province, home of the world-famous Chocolate Hills, to travelers by October.

"I understand Bohol might be opening soon within the month of October if I'm not mistaken," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

"Unti-unti naman pong nagbubukas ang ating mga tourist spots," he added.

(Our tourist spots are opening up.)

The possible reopening of Bohol comes as the government opens Baguio City and Boracay Island.

The two other tourist spots are set to accept travelers by Oct. 1