Thirty lawmakers have signed up to support House Resolution 403 which seeks to reverse the budget cuts to State Universities and Colleges in the 2023 National Expenditure Program while urging Congress to allocate funds for the safe reopening of schools.

Kabataan Party List, the lead author of the measure, identified the 30 as the following:

Gabriel H. Bordado

3rd District-Camarenes Sur

Jane Tan Castro

2nd District-Capiz

David Suarez

2nd District-Quezon

Mujiv S. Hataman

Lone District-Basilan

Janine S. Salimbangon

4th District- Cebu

Maria Vanessa C. Aumentado

2nd District-Bohol

Rhea Mae Gullas

1st District -Cebu

Presley C. De Jesus

PHILRECA

Edsel A. Galeos

2nd District-Cebu

Zaldy S. Villa

Lone District-Siquijor

Marcelino C. Libanan

4Ps

Arlene D. Brosas

Gabriela Womens Party

Stephen James T. Tan

1st District-Samar

Stella Quimbo

2nd District- Marikina City

Sergio C. Dagooc

APEC

Nicolas Enciso VIII

Bicol Saro

Mohamad Khalid Q. Dimaporo

1st District- Lanao del norte

Sittie Aminah Q. Dimaporo

2nd District-Lanao del Norte

Mildy Cua

Lone District-Quirino

Zia Alonto Adiong

1st District-Lanao del sur

Josefina Tallado

1st District-Camarines Norte

Lex Anthony Aris Colada

AAMBIS-OWA

Juliet Marie De leon Ferrer

4th District-Negros Occidental

Samantha Santos

3rd District-Cotabato

Wilbert Lee

AGRI

Rachel Arenas

3rd District-Pangasinan

Julienne Baronda

Lone District-Iloilo city

Glona G. Labadlabad

2nd District-Zamboanga del Norte

Lorenz Defensor

3rd District-iloilo

Amparo Maria Zamora

Lone District-Taguig City

The Makabayan Bloc, led by the Kabataan Party List filed House Resolution 403 seeking the restoration of the cuts.

Makabayan noted that in the proposed 2023 national budget, state universities and colleges (SUCs) are given a total budget of P93.08 billion, a decrease of P10.89 billion or 10.48% from this year's P103.97 billion.

"81 out of 116 SUCs are set to incur cuts in their overall budget, while also 115 schools are set to sustain cuts in their operating budget, 83 schools are set to sustain cuts in their capital outlay, and 17 schools are set to sustain cuts in their personnel services" HR 403 said.

HR 403 said among those with the biggest cuts to their over all budget are Marikina Polytechnic College (80.92 percent), University of the Philippines System (10.41 percent), Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (17.99 percent) , Mariano Marcos State University, (12.02 percent) University of Northern Philippines (11.711 percent) Batanes State College (11.06 percent), Bulacan Agricultural State College (22.09 percent), Tarlac State University (10.03 percent), Batangas State University (21.80 percent), Cavite State University (12.69 percent), Marinduque State College (79.97 percent), Romblon State University (63.47%) Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (51.23 percent), Cebu Normal University (11.87 percent), Naval State University, now Biliran Province State University (11.85 percent), Basilan State College (17.03 percent), Bukidnon State University (13.44 percent), Davao Oriental State University (10.20 percent), University of Southern Philippines (13.68 percent), University of Southern Mindanao (14.09 percent), and Mindanao State University, (23.27 percent).

HR 403 also said funds for Personnel Services in 17 SUCs were cut, while 115 out of 116 SUCs will also sustain big cuts in their budget for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE). The total budget for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of all SUCs decreased by 4.81 percent or by P1 .72 billion. 83 out of 116 SUC's will sustain big cuts in their capital outlay. Total Capital outlay was cut 78.69 percent from this year.

"It is just and reasonable for the House of Representatives to restore the P10.71 billion total cut in Capital Outlay, P1.72 billion total cut in Maintenance and Other Operating Expenditures, and PI37 million total cut in Personnel Services among SUCs," HR 403 said.

"Di natin maintindihan na kahit na sinasbaing priorioty daw ang edukasyon pero tila ba ay lip service lang ang sinasagot sa atin pagdating sa pagtugon doon sa tunay na mga prublema natin sa education sector," Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said when he led the filing of the resolution.

"Pinapaubaya sa mga estudyante, sa mga guro at sa kaniya kaniyangmga paaralan yung paghahanap ng resources kung paano ba sila makakapag bukas at makakapagconduct safely ng face to face classes," Manuel also said.

"Kulang na kulang rin ang pondo para sa capital outlay para sana makapagpatayo ng mga bagong classroom makapag acquire ng dagdag pasilidad at makaahon din sa epekto ng bagyo at earthquake," Manuel added.

"At the minimum ay mabalik sa 2022 levels ang budget para sa SUC's," Manuel also said.