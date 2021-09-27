PNP Academy head sacked after hazing death of cadet

The chief of the Philippine National Police has relieved the Director of the PNP Academy after the hazing related death of a cadet there.

MGen Alex Sampaga will be taking over the PNPA from MGen Rhoderick Armamento, who is transferred to the PNP Directorate for Information and Communication Technology in Camp Crame.

Cadet Third Class George Karl Magsayo, 21, from Pagadian City, died last Thursday after he was allegedly punched several times by his upperclassman.

Witnesses said a certain Cadet 2nd Class Caesar Steve Maingat punched Magsayo five times inside Maingat's room after an altercation.

The PNPA said Maingat was detained at Silang Municipal Police Station. He is set to face charges for violation of RA 8049 or the Anti Hazing Law of 1995 as well Termination from the Cadetship Program.