MANILA – The Philippine Navy participated in a series of naval exercises with Australia.

In a statement, the Navy said its frigate BRP Antonio Luna FF151 conducted a series of exercises with Australia's flagship annual engagement activity, the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021, in the vicinity off Cabra Island.

Three Royal Australian Navy vessels, Her Majesty’s Australian Ships (HMAS) Canberra III, Anzac, and Sirius, also arrived in the country for the naval exercises.

The IPE21 aims to strengthen Australia's partnership with the region and across Southeast Asia by conducting a broad range of cooperative bilateral training and engagement events.



The Philippines serves as IPE21's final stop for September.