House logs 82nd coronavirus case

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Saturday confirmed its 82nd case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The patient -- a consultant of a district representative -- last went to Batasan Pambansa on September 2, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said in a statement.

"She was exposed to her husband (not a House of Representatives employee) who tested positive earlier," he said.

The lower chamber's 81st virus case came from the office of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in the Philippines surpassed 300,000, with 2,727 new cases reported Saturday.

The nationwide caseload included 5,284 fatalities, 232,906 recoveries and 63,066 active cases or currently ill with the virus. - with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News