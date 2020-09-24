Another lower House staff member contracts COVID-19

MANILA— Another staffer from the office of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chamber's secretary-general said Thursday.
The employee reported for work from Sep. 21 to 23 and underwent testing after experiencing dry and itchy throat, said House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales.
Contact tracing is ongoing, he added.
The chamber so far has 81 cases of COVID-19, of which 13 are considered active, according to Montales.
The House's 80th COVID-19 case is also from the office of the House Speaker.
The Philippines, as of Thursday, has 296,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,127 deaths and 231,928 recoveries.
— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
House of Representatives, House Speaker staff COVID-19, House COVID-19, COVID-19, coronavirus, Jose Luis Montales