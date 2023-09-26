OTS chief resigns following airport security theft controversy

MANILA -- The chief of the Office for Transportation Security on Tuesday filed his courtesy resignation following the issue involving an airport security who allegedly tried to swallow $300 stolen from a passenger.

In a letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., USec. Ma.O Aplasca said he rendered his resignation following the pronouncement by House Speaker Martin Romualdez that he will block the approval of the budget of OTS and the Department of Transportation if he does not leave his post.

"I am not in any way ready to sacrifice my organization but I consider this as a noble undertaking for a greater interest," he said.

Aplasca reiterated that he did nothing wrong and that he continued to "wage an honest campaign against corruption" while serving as OTS chief.

"It is just unfortunate that as we weed out the scalawags in our ranks, it will always draw media attention and tarnish the reputation of our country," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, OTS Deputy Administrator Asec. Jose Briones Jr. said Aplasca took a "voluntary leave" following the controversy.