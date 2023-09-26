OTS chief pumalag sa batikos: 'I have done nothing wrong'

MAYNILA — Pumalag si Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Usec. Mao Aplasca sa panawagang magbitiw siya sa pwesto kasunod ng umano'y pagnanakaw at "paglunok" ng pera ng isang screening officer kamakailan.

Sa budget hearing ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) sa Senado nitong Martes, binasa ni OTS Deputy Administrator Asec. Jose Briones Jr. ang pahayag ni Aplasca, na naka "voluntary leave" sa harap ng kontrobersya.

"I have done nothing wrong but to cleanse our office with corrupt officials. Why am I now being attacked for going after corrupt officials? I think it should be the other way around," aniya.

Sabi pa niya, iniimbestigahan na ang insidenteng nag-viral sa social media na tila nilunok ng isang OTS officer ang $300 na ninakaw umano sa isang pasahero sa NAIA.

"The case involving stealing of $300 is still being resolved. Nauna pa mawala iyong mga nag-iimbestiga, if there must be something wrong somewhere," aniya.

Batay sa pahayag na binasa ni Briones, may 68 administrative cases nang naimbestigahan simula ng termino ni Aplasca, na nagresulta sa dismissal ng 11 personnel.

"It was determined during the strategic planning last year that the problem of OTS is systematic and cultural, which calls for both short term and long term initiatives. When he joined OTS in July 2022, the personnel were not receiving their salaries for 2 to 3 months and he was able to solve it," ani Briones.

Aniya, hindi rin naman nagkukulang ang OTS sa pagkilala sa mga gumagawa ng mabubuti, tulad na lamang ng nasa 115 "honest personnel" na kinilala dahil sa pagbabalik ng mga naiwang gamit ng mga pasahero.

Kabilang sa long-term plans ng OTS ay ang pagsuporta nila sa mga panukalang batas na naglalayong gawin silang isang "more stable organization", pagtaas ng salary grade ng mga personnel, at internal cleansing.

Ayon kay Briones, nasa P16,000 ang buwanang sahod ng entry level na OTS personnel.

"As a leader, I am taking full responsibility for what OTS does and fails to do. I will discuss the matter with Sec. Bautista and the President. However, I will not allow anyone to humiliate and allow any wrong information to thrive because of how unjust it is to the good men and women of OTS who tirelessly dedicate their hard work to serve the public every day," ani Briones.

Sabi naman ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, dapat na ring pag-aralan ang kanilang hiring process.

Samantala, ayon kay DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista, may limang consortium nang bumili ng bidding documents para sa planong NAIA rehabilitation.

Kabilang dito ang GMR, San Miguel Corporation, Manila International Airport Consortium, Spark 888 Management at Asian Airport Consortium.

