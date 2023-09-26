DOH chief Herbosa fails to get CA nod 'due to lack of time'

Health Sec. Teodoro Javier Herbosa bares his priority actions before the Commission on Appointments' Committee meeting on the deliberation of his ad interim appointment as health chief Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa failed to secure the nod of the Commission on Appointments (CA) during its final session Tuesday before it goes on break.

"Yes, he was bypassed due to lack of material time. But he will be taken up again when we get back on November," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed.

Zubiri clarified that the panel did not reject Herbosa's appointment, adding that there was no opposition to his designation as Health secretary.

Herbosa has to be reappointed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to keep his post.

"Once na na-reappoint po siya, pwede na po siyang ipagpatuloy ang kanyang pagdinig dahil suspendido lang naman po ang hearing kanina. Ang dami po miyembro ng CA, about 24 po iyan, so kailangan marinig din natin. Dami pang nagpalista kanina," said Sen. Bong Go, member of the CA panel.

The Congress will go on break on Sept. 30 and will resume sessions on Nov. 6.

During the hearing, Herbosa vowed to prioritize the ending of tuberculosis in the country and decreasing malnutrition by as much as 50 percent during his tenure, among others.

