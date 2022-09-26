Nueva Ecija reels from Karding's wrath

NUEVA ECIJA — Super typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) left a significant impact in this province north of the capital Manila, which is also known as the rice granary of the Philippines, with power supply being cut off, farm products damaged, and some families remaining in evacuation centers on Monday.

The effects of the storm were revealed a day after the country's strongest storm so far this year pummeled the central part of Luzon and as the weather improved.

Electric posts fell causing massive power outage in the province. Restoration efforts are ongoing but it remains uncertain as to when power supply will be completely go back.

Residents fear what they may go through post-Karding might be a repeat of their ordeal after typhoon Santi hit them in 2013. At that time, it took months before their power supply was restored.

The agricultural sector as well was not spared.

A farmer told ABS-CBN News that he could only save a small fraction of his supposed harvest.

Nueva Ecija is the rice granary of the Philippines, having large rice fields.

Hundreds of families also continue to stay in evacuation centers.

The largest evacuation center is in Cabanatuan City at the Lazaro Francisco Integrated School, where 250 families are taking shelter.

Some small businessmen lost livelihood because of the storm.

There were several injuries recorded in some parts of Nueva Ecija but authorities have yet to release their official assessment.

Karding slightly weakened as it moved further away from the landmass of Luzon early Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The country's 11th tropical cyclone this year dumped heavy rain and unleashed fierce winds as it swept across Luzon on Sunday, toppling trees and flooding low-lying communities.

