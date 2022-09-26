Commuters line up at an EDSA bus carousel terminal along Monumento in Caloocan City on Sept. 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 17,891 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Sept. 19 to 25, the country recorded an average of 2,556 daily infections, which is 22 percent higher compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Of the new infections, 2 or 0.01 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 790 or 11 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

At least 576 or 22.9 percent of 2,514 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Meanwhile, the non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 27.8 percent.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 242 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

34 in September 2022

1 in January 2022

59 in October 2021

147 in September 2021

1 in April 2021

To date, around 73 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, some 19 million have received their first booster dose while almost 2.7 million have gotten their second booster shots.

Due to typhoon Karding, the DOH delayed Monday's launch of "PinasLakas Bakunahang Bayan" in Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The special vaccination week, set from Sept. 26-30, aims to administer at least 5 million booster shots.

