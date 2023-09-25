The PCG and BFAR discovered the 300-meter floating barrier during a routine maritime patrol on September 22 at the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc Shoal. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA (UPDATED) — Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) is part of the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday in response to the Chinese Coast Guard's installation of a barrier to keep Filipino fishers out.

The barrier, documented over the weekend by the Philippine Coast Guard and the fisheries bureau, has drawn condemnation from government officials as well as calls for its removal.

"Bajo de Masinloc is an integral part of the Philippines over which we have sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction according to [the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea]," the DFA said Monday afternoon.

"The 2016 Arbitral Award affirms it as a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fisherfolk," it also said, adding "activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award."

China has rejected the 2016 ruling and has insisted on its claim over a large part of the South China Sea, including the part within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf and that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

"We will take all appropriate measures to protect our country’s sovereignty and the livelihood of our fisherfolk," the DFA said.

In a separate statement, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been informed of the development at Bajo de Masinloc.

He added that the barrier violates traditional fishing rights and international law.

"Any State that prevents [Filipino fishers] from doing artisanal fishing there violates [the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] and international law, in general," he also said.

Without giving details, Año said: "We will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area."

LEGAL OPTIONS?

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said earlier Monday that the barrier should be removed for being in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone and for "interfering with something that has been granted to us in accordance with the [UNCLOS]."

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said his office continues to gather information on incidents in the West Philippine Sea in case the Philippines decides to file a case.

He said his office will "carefully evaluate the pros and cons of each legal option" before making a recommendation to the President and to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The PCG and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources documented the China Coast Guard's installation of the barrier over the weekend while the BFAR's BRP Datu Bankaw was on patrol.

PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo earlier Monday that the Coast Guard cannot make the decision to remove it by itself.

"All of this evidence will be presented to the Task Force West Philippine Sea. We have to be careful na walang magagawang diplomatic misstep ang Philippine Coast Guard," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"We have to clear it with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice and more importantly to seek guidance from the National Security Adviser himself."

—with reports from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News