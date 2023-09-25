Coast Guard can't cut China floating barrier without go signal: spokesman

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday said it could not immediately cut a "floating barrier" in Bajo de Masinloc, also called Scarborough Shoal, without approval from the national government.

PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the Coast Guard was able to document the 300-meter-long barrier that was put up by the Chinese Coast Guard to prevent Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.

"All of this evidence will be presented to the Task Force West Philippine Sea. We have to be careful na walang magagawang diplomatic misstep ang Philippine Coast Guard," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"We have to clear it with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice and more impotantly to seek guidance from the National Security Adviser himself."

In a separate interview, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista confirmed the Coast Guard cannot, on its own, remove the floating barrier without proper coordination from government agencies.

"Ang kailangan dito yung DFA, mag-file na naman ng another protest sa Chinese government. Mahirap naman na hilahin natin 'yan, magkaroon ng confrontation kailangan sundin natin 'yung diplomatic process," he said.

The Coast Guard earlier said the BRP Datu Bankaw was distributing grocery items and fuel subsidies to around 50 Filipino fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel CCG-2105 started "a series of 15 radio challenges in an attempt to drive away the BFAR vessel."

The Chinese Coast Guard told the Philippine vessel that it was in violation of international and Chinese law by being at Bajo de Masinloc, which is off the coast of Zambales.

"It was observed that upon realizing the presence of media personnel aboard the BFAR vessel, the CCG-3105 maintained a safe distance and moved away," the Coast Guard also said.

Tarriela said the Coast Guard's primary mission last Friday was "to provide relief goods and distribute fuel subsidy sa ating mangigisda."

"We were able to document 'yung paglagak ng floating barrier but it doesn't mean that the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and Coast Guard will already have the responsibility to cut this barrier," he said.

The spokesman noted the Chinese Coast Guard usually puts up the floating barrier when the number of Filipino fishermen inside Bajo de Masinloc increases.

"Kapag namonitor nila na maraming Pilipinong mangingisda particularly kapag may kasamang PCG at BFAR saka nila inilalatag itong floating barrier na to’. Tinatanggal nila 'yan eventually kasi, what’s the point kung wala naman silang haharangan," he said.

He said the BRP Datu Bankaw was able to drop anchor about 300 meters away from Bajo de Masinloc, which is much closer than the 8-10 nautical miles it managed while being driven away by Chinese vessels.

"In short abot-tanaw na talaga natin, ng Philippine government kung ano ang ginagawa ng China Coast Guard dito sa Bajo de Masinloc. It is also the first time na nakapasok tayo ng gangyang kalapit," he said.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea -- through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually -- despite an international court ruling that Beijing's entitlement has no legal basis.

Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei also have overlapping claims in parts of the sea, while the United States sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.