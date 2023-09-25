The Department of Education launches the pilot implementation of the Matatag curriculum.

MANILA — The Department of Education on Monday launched the pilot test of the Matatag Curriculum, or the revised K to 10 program, which reduces learning areas and focuses on foundational skills.

“Gusto namin malaman niyo na nasa isip namin kayo. At ang DepEd ay ginagawa ang lahat para kayo ay matuto at magkaroon ng magandang buhay,” DepEd Undersecretary Gina Gonong told students at Tinajeros National High School in Malabon, one of 35 schools selected for the pilot run.

“Nandito din kami para pasalamatan ang mga teachers na talagang nagsisikap para kayo ay matuto,” she added, as other DepEd officials supervised the revised curriculum's launch.

(We want you to know that we are thinking of you and the DepEd is doing everything so you could learn and have a good life. We are here to thank teachers who are persevering so you can learn.)

Changes in the curriculum will be first implemented in Grade 7. At Tinajeros National High School, there are around 681 Grade 7 learners from 19 sections.

School principal Dr. Ma. Victoria De Gulan said she believed the Matatag curriculum would improve the education system.

“Lahat po ng essential learning competencies lamang po ang mga hinarvest kaya naniniwala kami na maa-advance lalo ang ating mag-aaral. Ito po ay pinag-aralan ng mga eksperto at naniniwala po kami na sila ay may mga puntos na inilatag para sa pagbabagong ito na DepEd Matatag,” she said.

(Only essential learning competencies will be harvested, so we believe this would benefit our students. This was studied by experts and they laid out the points for the new DepEd Matatag.)

The Malabon city government said it would support the needs of the schools testing the curriculum.

“We’re very proud, pero challenging din dahil kami ang napili... At the end of the day naman po, kung ano ang makakabuti sa ating mga anak, ‘yun po ang gagawin natin, no matter how big the challenge is,” Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said.

(This is challenging for us. At the end of the day, we will do what would be good for our children.)

The DepEd picked five schools each in seven regions to test the changes in the curriculum.

For school year 2024-2025, changes in the curriculum will be implemented in Kinder, Grades 1, 4 and 7. In the following year, Grades 2, 5 and 8 will be added.

Grades 3, 6, and 9 will eventually implement the curriculum changes in 2026. In 2027, Grade 10 will join in the execution of the Matatag curriculum.

Here is the full list of schools included in the pilot implementation:

CORDILLERAS

Apayao Calafug Elementary School

Baguio City Rizal Elementary School Dona Aurora National High School

Benguet Lam-ayan Integrated School Bineng National High School



METRO MANILA

Malabon City Damapalit Integrated School Santiago Syjuco Memorial School Muzon Elementary School Tinajeros National High School Santiago Syjuco Memorial Integrated Secondary School



ILOCOS REGION

La Union Cabaruan Integrated School Caba Elementary School Acao Elementary School Casacristo National High School Don Rufino Olarte Memorial National High School



CAGAYAN VALLEY

Cauayan City Cauayan North Central School

Isabela Dingading Integrated School Villa Teresita Primary School Lanna National High School Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo National High School



CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu Tindog Integrated School San Fernando North Central Elementary School Tabogon Central Elementary School Dumanjug National High School Liloan National High School



SOCCSKSARGEN

North Cotabato Mlang Pilot Elementary School

Sarangani Lamlifew Integrated School Alegria Central Elementary School Malalag National High School-Upo Annex Alegria National High School



CARAGA