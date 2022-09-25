MANILA — As Super Typhoon Karding approaches Luzon, the Department of Education (DepEd) released the new guidelines on the cancellation and suspension of classes and work in schools during natural calamities.

DepEd's Department Order No. 37 is now in effect, its spokesperson Michael Poa said.

"In-person, online classes, and work from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System are automatically cancelled in schools situated in LGUs issued with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 by the PAGASA," the order read.

During heavy rainfall, "In-person, online classes, and work from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System are automatically cancelled in schools situated in LGUs issued with Orange and Red Rainfall Warning by the PAGASA".

During floods, "In-person, online classes, and work from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System are automatically cancelled in schools in specific areas issued with a Flood Warning by the PAGASA".

The order also said that in all instances, "Local Chief Executives shall decide on the cancellation or suspension of classes" where there is bad weather but is not due to a typhoon, heavy rainfall alert, or flood warning from PAGASA.

During earthquakes and power interruptions, all in-person and online classes from kinder to grade 12, including ALS are also cancelled in schools located in areas where Phivolcs report an intensity of V and above.

"There will be an automatic cancellation or suspension of classes in the event that there are power outages/power interruptions/brownouts in schools," it said further.

The DepEd order also specified adjustments to learning delivery due to class suspension or cancellation.

"In the event of cancelled or suspended classes, modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects or make up classes shall be implemented to ensure that learning competencies and objectives are still met," the order stated.

Adhering to its Department Order No. 14 series of 2021, "due consideration in their attendance and the completion of their learning tasks" will be accorded to students who miss learning activities due to class suspensions brought about by natural calamities.

Private schools and community learning centers, along with state/local universities and colleges (SUCs/LUCs) "have the option to abide by the provisions of the DepEd Order".

Early this month, DepEd released a copy of its order on class suspensions through its website and Facebook page, but later took it down.

Poa explained it was "not yet in effect since it has not been filed in the Office of the National Administrative Register (ONAR) of the UP Law Center which requires a wet signature. It was released as an advance copy in the DepEd website with an electronic signature".

The official has since apologized for the "confusion" caused by the Department Order that was earlier published and prompted LGUs to implement class suspensions.