Robredo says 'unimaginable' to date again, had 'enough love for a lifetime' with Jesse

MANILA— Eight years on, she could imagine no other love.

Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday it was "unimaginable" for her to date after her 25-year marriage with her late husband Jesse Robredo, the Interior secretary who died in a plane crash in 2012.

Robredo said she had been wrongly linked to many “boys and gays” since her husband's passing.

"I’ve been blessed with the best husband. Tingin ko hindi na ako magiging masuwerte ulit... I’ve had enough love to last me a lifetime," Robredo told radio show Basta Batas.

(I think I won't be lucky in that regard again.)

"Number 2, sa dami ng trabaho ko, may panahon pa ba akong mag-date? Sa akin, unimaginable for me — kahit hindi ako VP — to still be with another person. Hindi ko ma-imagine to be with somebody else," she added.

(With my workload, when will I have time to date? Even if I were not Vice President, for me it is unimaginable to still be with another person. I can't imagine to be with somebody else.)

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Robredo in May failed for the first time to mark her husband's birthday in their hometown Naga City.

She had then shared an undated photo of her hugging her husband, with the caption: "Nag-iisang tiyak sa sanlibong duda (the only certainty in a thousand doubts)."

Jesse was known for wearing slippers, which his supporters interpreted as a sign of humility and accessibility to the people. He and Robredo have 3 daughters.