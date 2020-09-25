Palace says no letup in PhilHealth probe as hashtag challenge goes viral

A man stands outside a PhilHealth office in Quezon City, June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Malacañang assured Filipinos Friday of the government's sincerity in cleansing the ranks of corruption-ridden Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) after a hashtag on the issue became viral.

The hashtag #wag_kalimutan_yung_binulsang_15billion_sa_philhealth_challenge has been shared thousands of times on both Facebook and Twitter just days after a photo challenge hashtag over the Manila Bay "white sand" project became viral.

"There is no letup in our drive to make erring officials of PhilHealth accountable for their alleged misdeeds," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said the Department of Justice is already finalizing complaints against erring officials for filing.



"Zero tolerance against corruption is not just a catchphrase but a serious matter in the current administration," he added.

Corruption in the state-run health insurer was put in the spotlight as the Philippines battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendations of a multi-agency task force he formed to file charges against several executives of PhilHealth, including its former president Ricardo Morales.