SUV runs over elderly street sweeper in Parañaque

MANILA — An elderly sweet sweeper was injured after she was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Parañaque City Saturday.

Surveillance footage from BF Homes in the city showed the SUV running over the lady sweeper, 63, while she was working. The SUV fled after the incident.

The victim was rushed to the Ospital ng Parañaque before being transferred to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila, where she is being treated.

Parañaque City Police Chief Col. Rene Ocampo said the sweeper's condition was "not good."

"Hindi maganda lagay niya. Sabi ng mga anak niya... nadeform iyong isang tainga,” Ocampo said.

Ocampo said the SUV driver has been apprehended after he was identified through CCTV.

ABS-CBN News is still trying to reach out to the suspect for comment as of writing.

But according to Ocampo, the driver told them he was not under any influence during the incident.

“According to him puyat siya at nag po-phone kaya di niya napansin [ang biktima]. Pero nevertheless, nag-request na tayo ng physical at medical [examinations],” he said.

The driver has been detained and is facing a complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury.

—report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

