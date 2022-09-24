Several Luzon areas under Signal No. 2 as storm Karding intensifies

NOAA/HIMAWARI 8 image

Metro Manila, nearby areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA — Several areas in Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Severe Tropical Storm Karding continues to intensify, PAGASA said Saturday.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 p.m., the state weather bureau advised residents of these areas to prepare for rains and strong winds over the weekend throughout Monday.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals under the following areas due to the threat of Karding:

SIGNAL NO. 2

Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Jones, San Agustin, Echague, San Guillermo, San Mariano)

Southeastern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela)

Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda), the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Gabaldon, Pantabangan, Rizal)

Aurora

Eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

Eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay)

Eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti)

Northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Pollilo Islands, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan)

Northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot)

Camarines Norte

SIGNAL NO. 1

Metro Manila

Southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal)

Rest of Isabela

Rest of Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Rest of Laguna

Rest of Rizal

Rest of Quezon

Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Catanduanes

Marinduque

Northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Lubang Islands, Paluan, Abra de Ilog)

Northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, City of Calapan, Baco)

Severe Tropical Storm Karding forecast track. PAGASA

Areas under Signal No. 2 may experience gale-force winds, while strong winds will also experienced in places under Signal No. 1, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected overnight over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

From Sunday until Monday, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pangasinan, and the northern portion of Zambales will also experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains, while the rest of Central Luzon will have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Moderate to heavy rains are also expected over Metro Manila, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Provinces, La Union, and Calabarzon due to the effects of Karding, PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," it added.

Karding is also forecast to intensify into a typhoon in the next 12 hours and may strengthen further before landfall.

While it may weaken slightly as it traverses central Luzon, it is likely that Karding will remain a typhoon while crossing the country's landmass, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau last estimated the eye of Karding at 475 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 135 kilometers per hour. It is moving west southwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

RELATED VIDEO: