'Expected': DepEd monitoring COVID infections in schools

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday said it continues to keep tabs on possible transmission of COVID-19 in schools nationwide amid face-to-face classes.

DepEd spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa said they have anticipated students or teachers getting infected in schools since the resumption of classes in August.

“With the gathering of learners and teachers in classrooms, just like in offices and other establishments, COVID transmission is expected. What is important is we do not experience a surge where critical care utilization is exhausted,” Poa said in a statement to ABS-CBN News.

“Hence, the [DepEd] is monitoring the situation and the schools in terms of the implementation and observation of minimum public health standards.”

The agency has yet to release data on COVID-19 cases it has monitored cases in schools across the country.

COVID-19 transmission already resulted in the suspension of classes for a week at a school in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Two students and 3 teachers at Gabu National High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Grade 8 student was first hospitalized for dengue last Sunday but was also found infected with COVID along with their sibling in Grade 5.

The siblings have not been vaccinated, according to the city contact tracing team.

Classes will resume on Monday for those at school who tested negative.

The Department of Health previously said school operations need not halt should a COVID-19 case be confirmed.

While yet to comment if the case has reached the DepEd head office, Poa said the agency’s regional offices are constantly monitoring schools in their jurisdictions.

He added the DepEd continues to encourage students, teachers, and non-teaching staff alike to get vaccinated as a way to protect them against COVID-19. —with a report from Dianne Dy

