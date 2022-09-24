DSWD: Last payout day of educational aid 'went well'

ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday said payouts on the last day of its educational cash aid distribution "went well" nationwide.

DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez said half a million student-beneficiaries have been given the said assistance since payouts started last August.

On Saturday, the department had a target of 116,583 students to be paid.

Lopez said they are now studying the possibility of extending the cash assistance program, depending on how much funds are left.

BENEFICIARIES

Marianne Lubo was among the 2,944 beneficiaries who received their cash aid in Quezon City.

She received a total of P8,000 for her children: one in college and 2 attending junior high school.

“Pandagdag sa matrikula noong college ko, at saka iyong sa Grade 10 na miscellaneous po, may babayaran po sila," Lubo said when asked what she would do with the money she received.

Graduating accountancy student Judy Ann Caingal, who received a total aid of P10,000, said she was also thankful for the cash she got.

She and another sibling in college received P4,000 each, while another sibling of hers in high school got P2,000.

Caingal said she had been waiting for almost 3 weeks to get the text confirmation to receive the payout from DSWD.

She also said the cash aid she received will help them with their daily transportation expenses in going to school.

—report from Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

