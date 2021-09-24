MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said President Rodrigo Duterte and all other government officials should be open to showing to the public their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

The "SALN is a public document," Domagoso told ANC's Headstart when asked if he would back calls for Duterte to unveil his SALN.

"I don't know their (Duterte camp's) legal justification of that but as elected officials, nakalathala yung aming mga ari-arian, pag-aari at pagkakautang," he said.

"Everyone down the line... 'yun ang sinabi ng batas," he said.

In 2020, the Office of the Ombudsman limited public access to SALNs, allowing release only for official investigations, by court order, or upon authority from officials themselves.

In a memorandum, Ombudsman Samuel Martires - a Duterte appointee - said that a verified complaint together with evidence for proper action of the Office of the Ombudsman should be obtained before an individual can publicize any official's SALN.

Earlier this month, the Ombudsman proposed jail time for those who make public comments on such documents.

RELATED VIDEO