House Speaker Cayetano's staff contracts COVID-19

MANILA— A staffer from the office of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chamber's secretary-general said Thursday.

The employee reported for work from Sep. 14 to 18 and underwent testing after experiencing body weakness, headache, colds, and loss of smell and taste, said House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales.

Contact tracing is ongoing, he added.

The chamber so far has 80 cases of COVID-19, of which 14 are considered active, according to Montales.

The Philippines as of Wednesday has reported 294,591 cases of COVID-19, with 5,091 deaths and 231,373 recoveries.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News