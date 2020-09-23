COVID-19 cases in PH approach 295,000-mark as gov't logs 2,833 new infections

Workers fill a road under construction at the Intramuros complex in Manila on Sept. 23, 2020 even as the entire Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported 2,833 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 294,591.

This is the 2nd straight day that newly-confirmed cases were below 3,000. Tuesday's tally was at 1,635.

The Department of Health has yet to explain the relatively fewer infections, although data show that coronavirus tests conducted for Sept. 20 and 21 dipped to below 30,000.

Of Wednesday's additional cases, 80% occurred in the last 2 weeks.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of newly-announced cases is the National Capital Region with 1,222, followed by Cavite with 228, Negros Occidental with 206, Batangas with 143 and Bulacan with 141.

The DOH also reported 765 additional recovered patients, or a total of 231,373 recoveries.

Of the 44 additional deaths logged, 21 occurred this month. The country's COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,091.

Meanwhile, active cases or current infections in the country rose to 58,127.

The DOH said only 5 laboratories were unable to submit their data on time for the Wednesday tally:

Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center GeneXpert Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center RT-PCR Parkway Medical and Diagnostic Center Taguig City Molecular Laboratory Valenzuela Hope Molecular Laboratory

A total of 31 duplicate cases— 14 tagged as recovered and 1 tagged as a death— were removed from the official tally.

The health department said it also had to reclassify 21 recoveries into 16 deaths and 5 active cases.

“There is also one (1) case that was previously reported as death but has been validated as recovered,” the DOH said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Wednesday morning it is hard to say if the Philippines is already “flattening the curve” or slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“Even with these indicators, may nakikita pa tayo na specific areas na mayroong clustering, mayroong mga pagtaas ng kaso. Kaya at this point, we cannot really say 'yang sinasabing flattening of the curve,” she said in a virtual briefing.

(Even with these indicators, we are seeing specific areas that have clustering, where cases are rising. So, at this point, we cannot really say that there is flattening of the curve.)

Last week, the DOH said more than 50 provinces recorded a spike in infections, compared to a few weeks ago.

The UP OCTA Research Group earlier estimated that the Philippines would have 310,000 to 330,000 total COVID-19 cases by the end of September.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31.6 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 971,000 have died and almost 21.8 million have recovered.