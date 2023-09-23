'Walang fishing ban': Marcos clarifies order to address overfishing

Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats amid strong winds at the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on May 31, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Jonathan Cellona, file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday clarified his order addressing overfishing, saying he does not want to impose any fishing ban.

Speaking to reporters in Camarines Sur, Marcos Jr, concurrently the Philippine agriculture chief, said he only wants breeding grounds for fish to remain untouched.

"Hindi maganda ang pagkapaliwanag ko. Hindi fishing ban ang pinag-usapan ko. Ang sinasabi ko, kung saan 'yung breeding area ng isda, huwag tayong mangingisda doon para dumami ang isda," said the President.

(I did not explain it well. I was not talking about a fishing ban. What I meant was we shouldn't fish in breeding areas so fish can replenish stock.)

"Pero walang fishing ban... Padadamihin natin ang isda," he added.

(But there is no fishing ban. We will let the fish reproduce.)

Some fisherfolk he talked to have complained of smaller catch, which was why he said fish spawning sites must be monitored and protected so their population would grow.

"Alagaan natin nang mabuti, huwag tayong papasok doon para makarami ng huli ng ating mga mangingisda," he said.

(Let us care for them well. Let's not go there so fisherfolk will have bigger catches.)

Marcos, Jr. earlier sought fishing restrictions in some areas to address overfishing and protect the sector.

The Presidential Communications Office has said the Marcos administration plans to have more cold storage facilities, since up to 30% of the fish catch were "degraded or damaged" without them.