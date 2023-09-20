President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on August 31, 2023. Kj Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is eyeing a fishing ban and other restrictions in some areas to address overfishing and protect the sector.

During a chance interview in Zamboanga City, Marcos, concurrently the Philippine agriculture chief, said fish population should be given a chance to grow for the next season.

“Kung minsan kailangan ‘wag uubusin yung isda para sa next season mayroon pa. Kaya yun yung tinitingnan natin ngayon,” Marcos was quoted as saying in a Malacañang release.

“At may mga lugar na hindi dapat gawin palaisdaan dahil ito nga ay para sa breeding... para dumami ang population ng mga isda. Kaya yun ang ating pinaplano,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fisheries, he said, is in the government's development plan amid reduced catch because breeding grounds have supposedly been destroyed.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

To address this problem, the Presidential Communications Office said the Marcos administration plans to have more cold storage facilities, since up to 30 percent of the fish catch were "degraded or damaged."

"Doon naman sa mga maliliit na bagsakan ay magbibigay tayo ng gawaan ng yelo, para ‘yung yelo na ‘yan, ‘yun ‘yung ilalagay nila sa bangka para pag may nahuli sila, ilalagay lang doon sa yelo at hindi masira ‘yung isda,” he said.

Marcos, Jr. in March ordered the construction of cold storage facilities in more ports to curb the spoilage of fishermen's catch and prevent reliance on imports.

Fish spoilage hovers at 25 to 40 percent due to a shortage in post-harvest equipment like blast freezer, ice making machines, and cold storage warehouses, Malacañang had said.

Marcos in November last year approved a P11.2 billion project backed by the World Bank for the country's fisheries sector to address declining catch and other issues.