President Ferdinand Marcos Jr meets with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. MPC Pool

NEW YORK – Out of "several requests" by world leaders to hold bilateral talks with the US, US President Joe Biden only accommodated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Thursday.

“It’s also of note that of several requests — I understand a lot of requests had been made to the US President — that it is significant that he spoke only with President Marcos on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly,” Angeles said in a press briefing with members of the Malacanang Press Corps in New York.

“While it’s true he spoke with one other person, that was a postponed meeting. And so although more it becomes significant that President Marcos has been able to speak with the US President.”

Angeles said she is uncertain why the US President chose only to hold bilateral talks with Marcos but hopes that Biden’s decision is telling of how the US regards the Philippines as an ally and partner.

“We certainly would like to think so. But being an ally and a partner that’s evident. We are treaty allies and economic partners. So those are facts,” she said.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles says out of several requests, US President Joe Biden granted a bilateral meeting only to Philippine President Marcos Jr pic.twitter.com/vgv6uQeKSW — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) September 22, 2022

During the meeting held Thursday morning in New York, Biden and Marcos affirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties between the Philippines and the US, and discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including energy security, climate action, and infrastructure.

Biden also reaffirmed “the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines,” the White House said.

Before his meeting with Biden, US-based Procter & Gamble Company "conveyed strong confidence" in the Philippines' potential for investment, Angeles said.

"Their long history in the Philippines and leadership in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) industry was hailed by the President saying that their kind of commitment to the Philippines sets the example for corporate citizenship," she said in a separate statement.

P&G reportedly offered to "have a bigger participative role in nation-building" and offered its expertise in data mining and analytics.