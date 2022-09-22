Marcos meets Biden on sidelines of UN General Assembly

US President Joe Biden meets with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2022. Mandel Ngan, AFP

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with US President Joe Biden early Friday morning (Manila time) on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

They are expected to discuss various issues, including the South China Sea. A senior US official earlier said Biden is eager to talk to Marcos “about a range of issues”.

They had spoken over the phone last May after Marcos won the Philippine presidential election this year.

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr meets with US President Joe Biden at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here in New York (Courtesy: MPC Pool) pic.twitter.com/7Ua5rhC0OO — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) September 22, 2022

Marcos on early Wednesday (Manila time) spoke for the first time at the UNGA at the United Nations Headquarters, highlighting various issues, including bidding for a UN Security Council seat for the Philippines.

Before meeting Biden, he also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.