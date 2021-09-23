President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement from the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Sept. 22, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating at the start of his last year in office was at 62 percent, roughly the same rating he got when he started his term in 2016, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said on Thursday.

Some 75 percent of respondents in a June 2021 poll said they were satisfied with Duterte's performance, while 13 percent said they were not. Twelve percent said they were undecided, according to a webinar presentation by SWS fellow Jorge Tigno.

Duterte's net rating, or the difference between those satisfied and dissatisfied with his performance, was at 62 percent, he said.

"Looking at comparable data points across all the presidents beginning with Corazon Aquino, the noticeable difference for Duterte is that his net satisfaction rating at the beginning of his final year in June of ’21 is roughly the same as his very first satisfaction rating back in September 2016," Tigno said.

Duterte's first satisfaction rating was +64 upon assuming the presidency, he noted.

"If you look at the beginning of the final year of past presidents, we see lower net satisfaction ratings, compared to the ratings when they first assumed office," said Tigno, who is also a political science professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Previous presidents scored the following ratings at the start of their final year in office, he said.

Corazon Aquino, +24 in April 1991 from +53 in first year

Fidel V. Ramos, +49 in June 1997 from +66

Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino, +30 in June 2015 from +60



Former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada were "outliers," he said.

Estrada failed to finish his term after being ousted in 2001, Tigno noted.

Meanwhile, Macapagal-Arroyo's ratings never had a real honeymoon period at the outset, given she took over the presidency via succession, said SWS fellow-in-residence Steven Rood.

Arroyo later won the presidential mandate in 2004.

