Senate to require medical certificate from all visitors, resource persons

MANILA - Starting October 1, the Senate will require all visitors and resource persons who will physically attend hearings to “present a medical certificate that they are COVID-free”, and submit 24 hours in advance.

The recommendation came from the Senate medical bureau ahead of the upcoming budget debates.

Majority leader Sen. Juan Miguel, meanwhile, proposed that an RT-PCR swab test be required.

“We will be asking for a medical certificate; in the absence of a medical certificate then your (Zubiri’s) proposal will be acceptable. Sagutin ng physician yun, at least swab or at least an antigen rapid test will suffice,” said Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Three senators, namely, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, and Bong Revilla and several Senate personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 294,591 as of Sept. 23, with 5,091 deaths.

The total number of active cases is at 58,127.