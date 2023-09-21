China envoy says relations should not be defined by South China Sea

Philippine government officials attend the celebration of China’s 74th founding anniversary. Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - In a speech during the celebration of the 74th Founding Anniversary of China, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said the Philippines should engage in talks with Beiiing by honoring a consensus between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



“It is imperative that we implement the consensus which between our two heads of state stay friendly in the right direction of our relations and unaffected by irritants instead step up cooperation for us to make sure that such relations will sail through,” Huang said.



Without going into details of recent events, he also emphasized that maritime issues can be managed peacefully.



“Our relations should not be defined by the South China Sea issue, the disputes of which, must be properly managed through friendly and peaceful consultations,” he added.



Huang also praised Vice President Sarah Duterte who gave a video greeting in Mandarin Chinese. This is the second time she gave a video message in Mandarin Chinese for the same event.



“Her excellency Vice President Sara Duterte thank her so much for the warm message she sent to this occasion and she does speak very good Chinese,” Huang said, which was followed by an applause from the crowd.



Duterte who is currently in Seoul, South Korea for the 2023 Global Education and Innovation Summit (GEIS) also provided an English version of her video message for the event.



In the video message, Duterte said that she is hoping for more collaboration between the Philippines and China.



“We hope that our partnership will prosper especially the areas of agriculture, trade, investments, science and technology and people to people relations, I take a particular interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of education and youth development. As we undertake efforts to further strengthen our relations, may we continue to pursue avenues and opportunities that will result to mutually beneficial outcomes for our peoples,” Duterte said.

LOOK: Philippine government officials attend the celebration of China’s 74th founding anniversary.



A video message of Vice President Sara Duterte was played in both English and Chinese. Below is her Chinese video. | via @zenhernandez pic.twitter.com/jCm2Jk1Xax — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 21, 2023



Philippine government officials physically present at the event were Senators Chiz Escudero and Koko Pimentel, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jesus Domingo who was invited for a toast with Ambassador Huang Xilian.

