President Rodrigo Duterte brought up the unequal global distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, saying poor nations have suffered because of what he called "a man-made drought of vaccines."

Duterte also assailed any discussion about booster shots in advanced economies and called it "a selfish act", as many countries struggled to acquire doses to even fully immunize their population.

"Rich countries horde life-saving vaccine, while poor nations wait for trickles," the President said.

"The now talk of booster shots while developing countries consider half doses just to get by — this is shocking beyond belief and must be condemned for what it is, a selfish act that can neither be justified rationally or morally."

Duterte also "strongly urged privileged partners" in the international community to back the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

"The plain fact is this pandemic will not end unless the virus is defeated everywhere," he said.

Pfizer/BioNTech doses delivered to the Philippines as of Monday numbered 15.8 million, according to a Reuters tally.