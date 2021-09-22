MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday received more than 940,000 additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country continues to register tens of thousands of infections daily.

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF), 811,980 vials of the American-manufactured jab were unloaded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at 9:20 p.m. while 128,700 doses were delivered in Cebu City at 6:35 p.m.

The NTF said 87,750 doses will arrive at Davao City on Thursday morning.

LOOK: More than 940,000 doses of government-procured Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country this Wednesday night.



(Screenshot from PTV live feed)@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/d5VKGLD0vk — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) September 22, 2021

With the arrival of the new batch of vaccines, the Philippines has received nearly 66 million vaccine doses so far.

Last Monday, 561,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs were delivered to the country.

NTF policy chief implementer and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said the government is expecting more than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers this month. Of this number, over 14,000,000 doses have been delivered so far.

Galvez also said the government is currently in negotiations to scale up the country's monthly vaccine allocation.

The Philippines has one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Asia and has been battling the respiratory disease since March last year.

As of September 19, the country has administered 41,414,015 jabs, of which 18,560,409 are fully vaccinated individuals, or 24.06 percent of the 77 million target population.

Over 22.85 million vaccine doses have also been administered as the first shot.

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO