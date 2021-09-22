Late artist Bree Jonson and Julian Ongpin.

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday announced Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of artist Bree Jonson before she was found dead, is now under their monitoring for possible departure.

This, after the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Ongpin following Jonson's mother's plea.

"His name has been included in our derogatory database, and we are monitoring his border movement... All immigration officers nationwide in both airports and seaports have been instructed to closely monitor his travel," said BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

An ILBO is issued to monitor itineraries of flight, travel, or whereabouts of a subject that may attempt to leave the country.

Ongpin is the son of Roberto Ongpin, currently Forbes’ 22nd wealthiest Filipino for 2021. He was reportedly Jonson’s boyfriend.

Jonson died this weekend in a hostel room in La Union she shared with Ongpin.

Witnesses supposedly heard a commotion before finding the lifeless body of Jonson, who was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital early Saturday morning.

Ongpin, meanwhile, was arrested for drug possession after authorities recovered cocaine from their room.

He was later released pending further probe.

Jonson's mother Sally said she does not believe her daughter committed suicide as claimed by Ongpin in his testimony to the police.

Sally added she was shown a photo of her daughter's cadaver, which bore a "pressure" mark around the neck.

She pleaded to the Ongpin family not to use their "power" and face the investigation on her daughter's death.

