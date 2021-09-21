Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The mother of painter Bree Jonson on Tuesday pleaded with the Department of Justice to put out an immigration lookout and hold departure order against Julian Ongpin, who was last seen with the artist before her death.

Ongpin, son of billionaire Roberto Ongpin, is Jonson's boyfriend, according to the information received by Sally Jonson, the artist's mother. He was reportedly detained after police found cocaine in the La Union hostel room he and Jonson were in.

However, Sally said Ongpin was released on Monday. She said she has sent an email to the Department of Justice to request for a lookout bulletin and hold departure order because she fears the tycoon's son might have already left the Philippines.

In a message to Sec. Menardo Guevarra, Sally said on ANC's Headstart: "I’m reaching out to you, Sir, that I sent an email to DOJ Frontline asking for an immigration lookout bulletin order because of Julian Ongpin’s possible involvement in the death of my daughter, Bree Jonson, because siya ang last person na kasama ng anak ko sa resort na yun and may mga witnesses na employees (because he was the last person seen with my daughter in that resort and there are employees who are witnesses)."

"I also requested the DOJ Frontline for a hold departure request for Julian for possession of illegal drugs. And I would like to really emphasize this urgency kasi baka si Julian ay nakalabas na ng bansa (because Julian might have already left the country)," she said.

Sally said she saw a picture of her daughter and there were long marks on the sides of Jonson's neck and what seems to be a pressure point in the middle.

"Maiisip mo na something happened there. Kasi ang pinapalabas nila, nagsi-circulate sa media, sa social media is that nag-OD ang anak ko or nag-suicide ang anak ko. Hindi eh," she said.

(You will really think that something happened there. Because what's being circulated on media, on social media is that my daughter overdosed or she committed suicide. That's not it.)

She added, they were also sent Ongpin's mugshot and what she saw was hair-raising.

"Talagang nakakatakot, nakakapanindig ng balahibo. Yung arm ni Julian, may mga deep scratches. So ano yun, talagang nanlaban yung anak ko? Sinong gagawa nun sa kanya? It’s fresh deep scratches sa arm niya," she said.

(It was really scary, hair-raising. On Julian's arm were deep scratches. What's that, my daughter put up a fight? Who would do that to him? Those were fresh deep scratches on his arm.)

She said per the resort employees' testimony, the couple went out to drink with friends and when they returned at midnight, there was a commotion as though the two were fighting.

"Then they heard a loud noise, and then that's it. Kinatok at tinanong ano yun. Tapos yun na, wala na, lifeless na yung daughter ko. Kasi pag dating sa hospital, she’s gone na. Hindi na umabot sa hospital," she said.

(Then they heard a loud noise, and then that's it. They knocked and asked what that was. But that's it, no more, my daughter was lifeless. Because when they arrived at the hospital, she was gone. She did not reach the hospital.)

An autopsy on Jonson's body was done on Monday evening after several delays, said Sally. Jonson's father and Sally's sister are currently in La Union to oversee preparations for the transfer of her body to Manila, where a 2-day wake will be held before she is brought to Davao.

Sally, a Canadian citizen, is requesting for a shorter quarantine period to be able to see her daughter and join her wake.

"Sana makapunta man lang ako dun sa wake kasi ang helpless ko. Andito ako, nag-aabang lang ako ng balita, hindi ako makalabas…Gusto kong makita yung anak ko kaya nga ako nandito," she said.

(I wish to attend even just the wake because I am so helpless here. I am here, just waiting for news, I can't go out. I want to see my daughter, that's why I'm here.)