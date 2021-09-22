MANILA - Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna on Wednesday confirmed that she would be running for mayor of the capital city, with Manila Rep. Yul Servo as her vice mayor.

Lacuna gave the statement to ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the launch of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's presidential bid in Baseco, Manila.

"Alam kong kayang-kaya niya ipagpatuloy ang mga nasimulan na natin sa bayan na ito," Domagoso said of Lacuna in his speech.

(I know that she can continue what we started in the city.)

Lacuna is the daughter of the late Manila Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna, who served as Domagoso's mentor when the former actor started in politics as councilor in the capital.

When asked why he will not run for reelection as lawmaker, Servo told ABS-CBN News: "'Yun ang napagkasunduan ng partido."

(That was what was decided by the party.)

Servo, Manila's 3rd district representative, is eligible for another term in the House.

He is also a part of Domagoso and Lacuna's local party Asenso Manileño.

It was also the incumbent Manila Mayor who encouraged Servo, a fellow actor, to join public service.

Servo said Manila City Council Majority Leader Joel Chua is expected to run for the House position he will vacate.

