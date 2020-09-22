Home  >  News

LIST: Hospitals that offer COVID-19 RT-PCR tests for P1,750 to P2,000

Arianne Merez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 02:12 PM

MANILA— Malacañang on Tuesday released a list of hospitals that offer real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 tests for a lower cost.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said RT-PCR tests, which are regarded as the "gold standard" in COVID-19 detection, are offered in the following hospitals for P1,750 to P2,000:

  1.  Philippine Children's Medical Center- Quezon City
  2.  Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital- Caloocan City
  3.  Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital- San Fernando, Pampanga
  4.  Perpetual Help Medical Center- Las Piñas City
  5.  National Kidney and Transplant Institute- Quezon City
  6.  Lung Center of the Philippines- Quezon City
  7.  Western Visayas Medical Center- Iloilo
  8.  Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center- Cebu City
  9.  University of Cebu Medical Center- Mandaue City
  10.  Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center- Tacloban, Leyte
  11.  Baguio General Hospital- Baguio City
  12.  Zamboanga City Medical Center- Zamboanga City
  13.  St. Paul's Hospital- Tacloban, Leyte
  14.  Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital- Silay City, Negros Occidental
  15.  Cebu Molecular Laboratory- Cebu City

COVID-19 testing in many private hospitals cost between 4,000 to even over P10,000 for express results. 

Roque said the government hopes to bring down the price of RT-PCR testing to around P500 once it starts pooled testing.

With pooled testing, samples from a group of individuals would be tested as one. If the results come back negative, everyone in the group is cleared of COVID-19. But if the results return positive, each individual will be tested separately for the virus.

 

