PH Air Force receives fighter planes from Brazil

MANILA - The Philippine Air Force received fighter planes from Empresa Brasiliera de Aeronáutica (Embraer SA) of Brazil, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

Four units of Close Air Support Aircraft (A-29 Super Tucano) from the Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer SA arrived at the Clark International Airport Saturday, with two more arriving this week.

An official arrival ceremony is being organized, the DFA added.

The delivery of the aircraft is part of the revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (AFPMP).

Embraer SA is the world's third largest producer of civil aircraft after Boeing and Airbus, producing commercial, military and executive aircraft.

The Philippine Embassy in Brasilia provided assistance in coordinating the flight and other necessary arrangements with Embraer SA for the delivery of the aircraft.