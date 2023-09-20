Congress 'on track' to pass 20 priority bills before end of 2023: Palace

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (R) shake hands as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Congress is still on track to pass 20 priority bills under the Marcos administration before the end of the year, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said during the 3rd Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) in the Palace earlier in the day, leaders of Congress said this includes next year's General Appropriations Bill.

The government's economic team also sought for additional legislation, Garafil noted, but their requests were not specified in the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) release.

The Senate already completed "about half of the 20 priority legislations," while the House of Representatives approved 18, she said.

“We are happy to announce na halos kalahati ay natapos na rin namin sa Senado. Magiging batas na po siya and those that are pending na magiging batas within the next few weeks, and hopefully the President will be able to sign it," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said, as quoted by the PCO.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said they would finish all the priority legislation before their break.

“At the end of September or three months in advance of the prescribed deadline na nag-agree tayo ni Senate President at ni Presidente,” said the Speaker.

“At siyempre naman kasama din diyan ang ating General Appropriations bill that we shall also finish sa third and final reading by Wednesday next week. So again, three days ahead of schedule before we go on break," he added.

Garafil said the 20 priority measures that should be passed by December this year are the following:

National Employment Action Plan

LGU Income Classification

Internet Transaction Act

Build Operate Transfer (BOT)/Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act

Salt Development Industry Act

Ease of Paying Taxes

Real Property Evaluation and Assessment Reform Act

Magna Carta for Seafarers

Anti-Agriculture Smuggling Act

Waste-to-Energy Bill

National Disease Prevention Management Authority

Amendments to the Banking Act or the Fund Secrecy Law

Medical Reserve Corps

Virology Institute of the Philippines

E-Governance Act

New Philippine Passport Act

National Government Rightsizing Act

National Scamming Act

National Citizens Service Training Program Act

Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension System Act

Marcos, Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) in late July renewed his call for Congress to pass his priority legislation as the country continues its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among these, Marcos said, are the important tax programs under the government's Medium-Term Fiscal Framework that include the excise tax on single-use plastics, VAT on digital services, and the rationalization of mining fiscal regime.

He also mentioned the motor vehicle user’s charge/road user’s tax and the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension.

Marcos described the pension of the military and the uniformed personnel as "important and urgent."