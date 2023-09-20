Congress 'on track' to pass 20 priority bills before end of 2023: Palace

MANILA — Congress is still on track to pass 20 priority bills under the Marcos administration before the end of the year, Malacañang said on Wednesday.
Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said during the 3rd Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) in the Palace earlier in the day, leaders of Congress said this includes next year's General Appropriations Bill.
The government's economic team also sought for additional legislation, Garafil noted, but their requests were not specified in the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) release.
The Senate already completed "about half of the 20 priority legislations," while the House of Representatives approved 18, she said.
“We are happy to announce na halos kalahati ay natapos na rin namin sa Senado. Magiging batas na po siya and those that are pending na magiging batas within the next few weeks, and hopefully the President will be able to sign it," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said, as quoted by the PCO.
House Speaker Martin Romualdez said they would finish all the priority legislation before their break.
“At the end of September or three months in advance of the prescribed deadline na nag-agree tayo ni Senate President at ni Presidente,” said the Speaker.
“At siyempre naman kasama din diyan ang ating General Appropriations bill that we shall also finish sa third and final reading by Wednesday next week. So again, three days ahead of schedule before we go on break," he added.
Garafil said the 20 priority measures that should be passed by December this year are the following:
- National Employment Action Plan
- LGU Income Classification
- Internet Transaction Act
- Build Operate Transfer (BOT)/Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act
- Salt Development Industry Act
- Ease of Paying Taxes
- Real Property Evaluation and Assessment Reform Act
- Magna Carta for Seafarers
- Anti-Agriculture Smuggling Act
- Waste-to-Energy Bill
- National Disease Prevention Management Authority
- Amendments to the Banking Act or the Fund Secrecy Law
- Medical Reserve Corps
- Virology Institute of the Philippines
- E-Governance Act
- New Philippine Passport Act
- National Government Rightsizing Act
- National Scamming Act
- National Citizens Service Training Program Act
- Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension System Act
Marcos, Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) in late July renewed his call for Congress to pass his priority legislation as the country continues its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among these, Marcos said, are the important tax programs under the government's Medium-Term Fiscal Framework that include the excise tax on single-use plastics, VAT on digital services, and the rationalization of mining fiscal regime.
He also mentioned the motor vehicle user’s charge/road user’s tax and the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension.
Marcos described the pension of the military and the uniformed personnel as "important and urgent."