LOOK: FA-50 fighter jets escort Marcos’ flight

Two FA-50 fighter jets of the Philippine Air Force escorted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flight to New York. Photo from PAF’s Facebook page

Two FA-50 fighter jets escorted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flight to New York, the Philippine Air Force said.

In a Facebook post, PAF said the 2 fighter jets escorted Marcos’ flight starting over Polilio Island all the way up to 200 nautical miles.

It then continued its conduct of regular maritime patrol over the country’s Philippine Air Defense Identification Zone (PADIZ).

“Fighter escorting, more than just a tradition, is an essential standard operating procedure to clear and secure our air space for the arrival and departure of the President of the Republic and other visiting heads of state. The said procedure is similarly practiced in other countries for added security of their presidential flights,” PAF said.

Marcos went to the United States on Sunday to attend the 77th United Nations (UN) General Assembly, his first engagement with the international body, and his first visit to the US as the Philippines’ chief executive.

RELATED VIDEO