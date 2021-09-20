MANILA - Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice, a stalwart of the Liberal Party, has now joined Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso's Aksyon Demokratiko party.

Erice took his oath before Domagoso and party chairman Ernesto Ramel Jr. on Monday.

Caloocan Rep. Egay Erice took oath as new member of Aksyon Demokratiko, before Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, President of the party, Monday morning. At left is Ernesto Ramel Jr., party Chairman. pic.twitter.com/SvhnasCxAy — Jorge Carino (@Jorge_Carino) September 20, 2021

“Nakapagpaalam ako sa mga lider ng Liberal. Sabi ko nga, hindi madali ito para sa akin. 18 years akong tapat at aktibong myembro ng Liberal Party,” Erice said in an interview.

Erice was Mar Roxas' campaign spokesman when he ran for president under the Liberal Party in 2016.

He also served as the Secretary-General of the Liberal Party.

"Mga pinakamatatalik kong kaibigan ay kasama ko sa Partido Liberal. Marami akong utang na loob sa Liberal Party, 'yung buong halos political career ko spent with the Liberal Party,” said Erice when asked about his thoughts about his former party.

He said he left the Liberal Party because extraordinary times require extraordinary actions.

“Sasama po ako sa isang partido na nakikita kong makapagbibigay liwanag sa kadilimang dinaranas ng ating bayan sa ngayon,” Erice said his speech after becoming a new member of Aksyon Demokratiko.

Aside from Erice, Caloocan City Councilors Alou Nubla, Christopher Malonzo, Alex Mangasar, Ricardo Bagus, Jacob Cabochan, and former City Administrator Russel Ramirez also officially joined Aksyon Demokratiko on Monday morning.

Erice explained that they decided to join Aksyon Demokratiko after seeing what Domagoso had done for the City of Manila.