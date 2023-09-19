US turns over new surveillance aircraft to PH Air Force

The new Cessna-208B Grand Caravan intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft turned over by the United States to the Philippine Air Force. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The United States officially turned over on Tuesday a brand new Cessna-208B Grand Caravan intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The aircraft is part of the US Government’s Grant Program to the Philippines.

Joint US Military Assistance Group – Philippines chief Col. Edward Evans presented the new Cessna-208B aircraft to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., and PAF commanding general Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreno during a turnover ceremony at the Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The defense officials said the aircraft will help boost the PAF’s capability in patrolling the West Philippine Sea.

“It will be used for all operations, all types of operations,” Teodoro told reporters in Pampanga, adding that these operations include those in the West Philippines Sea.

“As mentioned by the commander of Wescom, VADM Carlos, our ability to protect our sovereign rights in our EEZ depends highly on the equipment we have, so definitely, this aircraft will help us boost our capability in making sure that we secure our territory and sovereign rights,” Brawner added.



The C-208B will also enhance the PAF’s counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities.

“This brand new aircraft is a very welcome addition to our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability. It will also boost our capability in missions of law enforcement, terrorism and maritime domain awareness,” Parreno noted.

“Sinabi ni SND it will be used for all types of operations depending on the need, and during HADR, this aircraft will also be useful sa aftermath ng disasters so we could assess the damage during calamities,” he added.

The 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing, specifically its 3032nd Aerial Reconnaissance Squadron under the supervision of the 303rd Aerial Reconnaissance Group, will operate the surveillance aircraft.

“This will be deployed immediately, wherever it is needed,” Parreno said.

The new unit of C-208B, delivered in August, will augment the two units previously acquired by the PAF in 2017.

The brand new C-208B aircraft has an upgraded integrated flight deck, audio panel, center console, audio control panels, cockpit displays, airborne sensor operators console, inertial navigation system, video encoder, sensor camera, and datalink.

It can endure five and a half hours of flight with a maximum operating altitude of 10,000 feet.

