Marcos admin urged to file case vs China over environmental damage

A call for a new Philippine arbitral case against China.

A former solicitor general said Beijing should be held liable for severely damaging coral reefs in the West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is seriously concerned about reports of destruction of corals in Rozul Reef.

Without mentioning China, it calls on "everyone concerned" to act responsibly and cease all activities that can damage the marine environment. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 18, 2023