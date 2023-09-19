'This sorcery should stop': Senate probe sought to vs 'cult' in Surigao town

Sen. Risa Hontiveros. Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Following her revelation that a supposed "cult" was operating in a Surigao del Norte town, Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the Senate to investigate the alleged "cases of rape, sexual abuse, forced labor, and child marriage" perpetrated by the group.

On Monday, Hontiveros in a privilege speech uncovered the existence of a "cult" she identified as "Omega de Saloner."

"Nakakakilabot ang nabuong kulto sa Surigao. Pero mas nakakakilabot at nakakagalit ang mga kaso ng panggagahasa, pananakit, at pilit na pagkakasal na ginawa sa mga menor de edad. We must put an end to this. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women and Children, and as a mother, I ask us not to allow this monstrosity to continue,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

The senator said the cult used to be called Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. and was initially thought as a legitimate group until its supposed leader claimed to be the "new Jesus" around 2017.

Since then, the cult leader known as "Senior Agila" was able to convince around 3,650 people, including 1,587 children, to live in an enclosed and heavily guarded area on a mountain known as Sitio Kapihan in Socorro town.

“This sorcery should be stopped... Isang malaking scammer itong si Senior Agila. Huwag nating hayaang ipagkait niya sa libo-libong mga bata ang kanilang mga pangarap at kinabukasan. We need to save those children now,” Hontiveros said.

